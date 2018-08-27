Seoul decides to postpone opening of liaison office between North Korea and DPRK

© Global Look Press

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ / South Korean authorities decided to postpone opening of a liaison office between North Korea and South Korea.

Report informs citing the RT, Yonhap informs referring to the statement of the representative of the President administration of South Korea, Kim Eui-kyeom.

It is noted that this step is associated with the existing obstacles in relations between the US and North Korea, as U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo postponed his visit to North Korea by request of the President of the United States Donald Trump.