Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ The talks between North Korea and South Korea began in the demilitarized zone separating the two countries. Report informs citing Yonhap Seoul agency, talks started at 10:00 local time (06:00 in Baku) at the level of generals on a Panmunjom border checkpoint. The negotiations aim at reducing tensions on the Korean peninsula, according to the media.

There is no official confirmation of the meeting due to the wish of Pyongyang to keep it in a secret, the agency in the South Korean parliament was informed by its source.

Relations between the DPRK and South Korea escalated last week after the clash of the patrol boats of the two countries in the Yellow Sea due to the violation of the demarcation line by a North Korean ship.