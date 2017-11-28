Senior Chinese military officer commits suicide in his home

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ A member of China’s top military decision-making body Zhang Yang committed suicide in his home in Beijing last week after authorities started an investigation of him, Report informs citing the Xinhua.

Yang, 66, was being investigated for possible links to Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou, Xinhua said. Guo and Xu, two retired vice chairmen of the China Central Military Commission, were caught up in prosecutions as part of President Xi Jinping’s sweeping anti-graft campaign.

Notably, Guo, once China’s top uniformed officer, was sentenced to life in prison last year. Xu died of cancer in 2015 while awaiting court martial.