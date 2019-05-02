Senator Michael Bennet announces he's running for president in 2020

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet is the latest Democratic contender to enter the packed field of 2020 hopefuls, announcing on "CBS This Morning" on Thursday that he's running for president. Report informs citing TASS.

Bennet noted that the country faces two enormous challenges, one is a lack of economic mobility and opportunity for most Americans and the other is the need to restore integrity to our government.

"I wouldn't do it if I didn't think I had a chance to win," Bennet said.