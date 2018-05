Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ US Senator John McCain told he will try to thwart Trump’s agenda to lift sanctions against Russia, if the president takes actual steps in this direction, Report informs, referring to RIA Novosti.

Senator named it a "reckless course”.

"If he does not, I will work with my colleagues to codify sanctions against Russia into law," told 80-year-old Senator, known as foreign policy hawk and supporter of sanctions against Russia.