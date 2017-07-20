US Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

© BBC.com

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Veteran US Republican Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer and is reviewing treatment options.

Report informs citing the BBC, the options may include chemotherapy and radiation, his doctors said. The 80-year-old politician is in "good spirits" recovering at home.

The tumour was discovered during a surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye last week.

Tissue analysis revealed that a primary brain tumour known as glioblastoma was associated with the clot, a statement from the Mayo Clinic said.

Senator from Arizona since 1987, in the presidential elections in 2008, he was a candidate from the Republican Party and lost to Barack Obama.