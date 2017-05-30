Senate of Netherlands supports ratification of Ukraine-EU association agreement

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Senate of the Netherlands supported the ratification of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, Report informs citing the UNIAN.

The voting for relevant legislative act took place in The Hague in the framework of the plenary session of the Senate, which includes 75 deputies.

The legislative act must be signed by the king and will enter into force after publication in the State Journal.

Notably, Lower House of the Parliament of the Netherlands on February 23 supported the government's law on the ratification of the Association Agreement Ukraine-EU. To date, the Netherlands is the only EU country that has not yet ratified the agreement.

According to results of the referendum held in April 2016, in which 32.28% of voters participated, more than 60% opposed the conclusion of the Association Agreement with Ukraine.

The referendum was of a recommendatory nature.