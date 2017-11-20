Seismologists predict powerful earthquakes next year

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ A number of strong earthquakes may considerably increase in 2018. Report informs referring to Russian media geophysicist Roger Bilham from the University of Colorado came to such conclusion after studying statistics of 7.0 magnitude earthquakes since 1900. The scientist who published his conclusions on Geophysical Research Letters magazine presented them at the recent conference of Geological Society of America.

Observations proved that earthquakes happen more often when there is a slowdown in the Earth's rotation. In 20th century five such periods were found when number of earthquakes considerably exceeded the average mean. “During those periods there were 25 to 30 earthquakes a year. At all other times around 15 major earthquakes", - scientist said.