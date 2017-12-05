Security Service of Ukraine unveils reason for Saakashvili’s detention - UPDATED

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is accused of "assistance to participants of criminal organizations and concealment of their criminal activity”.

Report informs, press service of the security service of Ukraine has stated.

It is planned to interrogate him.

*** 12:30

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The former governor of the Odessa region and former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili accused of coup d'état attempt.

Report informs citing the TASS, this was reported by his lawyer Pavel Bogomazov.

"Saakashvili is accused of trying to overthrow the constitutional order," he said.