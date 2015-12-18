Security measures increased in France

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Security measures in churches increased week before Catholic Christmas celebrations in France.

Report informs citing the Tass, the head of the French Interior Ministry, Bernard Kaznev said.

"The corresponding decree was sent to the prefects of the regions of France", said minister. According to him, during holidays police patrols in places of worship will be strengthened.

Special attention is paid to safety of Notre Dame in Paris. Similar steps are being taken in other major cities of France.