Security forces eliminate 16 Taliban militants in Afghanistan

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ / Afghan Security Forces eliminated 16 militants of the radical group "Taliban" with the support of foreign troops in Baghlan province in the North-East of the country, Report informs citing RIA Novosti

According to the head of the police of Akram-Uddin province, the security forces conducted a four-day operation in one of the districts of the province with the involvement of land and air forces.

At least 19 militants were wounded during the operation. Several villages are also reported to be cleared from Taliban forces.