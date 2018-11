Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Committee of the Vietnam Communist Party has put forward the candidacy of its Secretary-General Nguyễn Phú Trọng for Presidency on Wednesday, Xinhua agency reports.

Report informs citing TASS that the new president will be elected at the session of the Parliament that will begin on October 22.

He will take the post of the late Vietnamese president, Chang Dai Quang who died on September 21.