Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/Secretary General of Afghanistan Supreme Court was killed by the armed fighters. Report informs referring to RIA NOVOSTI, the police chief of the Criminal-Investigation Department of the capital Kabul stated it.

The accident occurred near Secretary General's house in Kabul in the morning on December 13. The colleagues of A. Rafuvini said that two men riding a motorcycle approached the house and opened fire.

The armed fighters of "Taliban" movement assumed the responsibility for the murder.