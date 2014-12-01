 Top
    Close photo mode

    Secretary General: NATO continues to observe presence of Russian troops at border with Ukraine

    We observe a significant military build-up in and around Ukraine

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ NATO continues to observe a "significant presence of Russian troops" at the border with Ukraine and the Russian Federation increased military activity across Europe. Report informs referring to ITAR-Tass the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg said that at a press conference ahead of the meeting of foreign ministers of the alliance in Brussels on 2-3 December.

    "We observe a significant military build-up in and around Ukraine; large-scale transfer of Russian modern weapons to separatists and transfer of military personnel",- he said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi