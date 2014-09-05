Secretary General: NATO to allocate 15 million euro to Ukraine for military reforms

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ NATO will allocate 15 million euro to Ukraine for military reforms. Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said it after the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine commission held in Wales.

“We’ll assist Ukraine with around 15 million euro through NATO. In addition, we discussed several issues on bilateral assistance, financially and in other ways,” Rasmussen noted.

“We are establishing four trust funds to finance concrete initiatives within four areas: logistics, command and control, cyber defense, and help to military personnel, including wounded personnel,” Rasmussen said.

“Our support is concrete and important. We established a comprehensive package of measures to help Ukraine better provide for its security and also, we will provide advice to help Ukraine with defense reforms,” noted Secretary General.

NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said he pinned hope on the implementation of the peace plan suggested by Russia on Wednesday, September 3, which consists of seven points. “That's exactly what we need: a constructive political process. If recent statements from President Putin represent a genuine effort to find a political solution, I would welcome it,” Rasmussen said.

He also noted that Ukraine itself must decide how to build relations with NATO.

.