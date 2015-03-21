 Top
    Close photo mode

    Secretary General: NATO ready to review Ukraine's bid for NATO membership

    Jens Stoltenberg: Will Ukraine become a member of NATO or not - this is an issue that should be solved by Ukraine

    Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ NATO is ready to review Ukraine's bid for membership in the alliance, if the country decides to submit it.Report informs referring to the Ukrainian media, this was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

    Will Ukraine become a member of NATO or not - this is an issue that should be solved by Ukraine, if it decides to submit it.If it submits, we will study its application in the same way as we study the application of any other country, he said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi