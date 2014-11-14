​Secretary General: NATO has increased its presence near Russian borders

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Alliance has increased its military presence near Russian borders. Report informs, this was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in his interview to Bild tabloid.

However, he said he did not think that the world is on the threshold of a new Cold War.

"More patrol flights are already performed on the external borders, we move more military units through Eastern Europe. NATO holds military trainings every second day. We raise our readiness of rapid reaction force," said Stoltenberg.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also accused Moscow of smuggling weapons to Ukraine. "In recent days, we observed that Russia conveyed weapons, equipment, artillery, tanks and rockets again through the border to Ukraine. President Putin has violated ceasefire again and violated the sovereignty of Ukraine," said the Secretary General.