    Secretary General: NATO increased its presence in Turkey to counteract ISIS

    NATO welcomes all countries that want to contribute to the fight against terrorism

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ NATO has increased its presence in Turkey to counter terrorist organization ISIS.

    Report informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a meeting with Georgian students.

    According to him, Turkey faces increasing terrorist threats, as country borders with Iraq and Syria, a number of territories that captured IG militants.

    He also said that NATO welcomes all countries that want to contribute to the fight against terrorism.

