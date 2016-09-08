Secretary General: NATO increased its presence in Turkey to counteract ISIS

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ NATO has increased its presence in Turkey to counter terrorist organization ISIS.

Report informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a meeting with Georgian students.

According to him, Turkey faces increasing terrorist threats, as country borders with Iraq and Syria, a number of territories that captured IG militants.

He also said that NATO welcomes all countries that want to contribute to the fight against terrorism.