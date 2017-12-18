 Top
    Second round of Chile presidential election ends

    Ex- president Pinera leads, gaining 54% of vote

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Voting has closed in the second round of Chile’s presidential election.

    Report informs citing the 24 Horas.

    According to preliminary data, former president of the country Sebastian Pinera leads, with 54% of the vote. His opponent, the senator-left-centrist Alejandro Guillier - almost 46%.

    Earlier, it was reported that as a result of the first round of voting, Pinera received slightly more than 36% of the vote and Guillier almost 23%.

