Second round of Brazil presidential elections kicks off

© REUTERS / Sergio Moraes

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ / Thousands of polling stations have opened early this morning in Brazil in within the second round of presidential elections, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

In total, 147.3 million people have the right to vote. Moreover, voting is mandatory for those whose age is 18-70 years, but the penalty for non-attendance is symbolic - about one dollar.

The first round of elections was held on October 7. Then the winner has not been determined, and two candidates are in the second round according to the results of voting— right-wing candidate from the Social Liberal Party Jair Bolsonaro and the candidate of the left Worker’s Party Fernando Hadded. The first scored 46%, while the second-29.3%.