Second explosion in Mogadishu - UPDATED

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ The second explosion occurred in the Somali capital Mogadishu, in the headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, supposedly, armed men broke into, Report informs citing the publication of Garowe Online.

"The second explosion occurred in the same area. There are reports that armed men broke into the building of the headquarters of the Ministry of internal Affairs," the newspaper reported on Twitter.

*** 13:15

Huge explosion was heard at the checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"A powerful explosion occurred at a checkpoint in the intersection Sayidka in Central Mogadishu, firing continues", - local newspaper Garowe Online wrote in Twitter.