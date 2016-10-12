 Top
    Second attack committed at Kabul mosque in a day

    Terrorists attacked Char Yar mosque in south-west of Kabul

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ A mosque, located in Karte Char area in south-west of Kabul was attacked. The second attack within the same day was conducted on Char Yar mosque.

    Report informs citing foreign media, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqi said.

    According to him, special forces were sent to the spot.

    There were no reports regarding the casualties as a result of the attack.

    Notably, in the first attack, at least 14 people were killed after several gunmen opened fire at the shrine in Afghanistan's capital Kabul late, where Day of Ashura marked.

