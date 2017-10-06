Searches launched in Moldovan finance ministry

© Sputnik /Мирослав Ротарь

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Searches are underway in the Ministry of Finance of Moldova regarding corruption case.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, press secretary of the national anticorruption center Angela Starinski said.

"Searches are underway in the ministry. The operation has begun early in the morning. Concerning the case of corruption, names of several people mentioned. More details will be revealed after the completion of operation”, A. Starinski said.

Notably, mass arrests in corruption cases began in Moldova since autumn of last year.