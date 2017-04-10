Scotland Yard's first female Commissioner appointed

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Cressida Dick 56, is the first woman to lead London's Metropolitan Police Force in its near 200-year history. Report informs citing the DW, top of her agenda will beprotecting London from terror threats. The capital is still on high alert following last month'sterror attack outside the UK Parliament in Westminsterin which five people, including a policeman, were killed. Speaking ahead of her new role, Dick sought to assure London's residents that she would "work tirelessly to ensure that our city remains safe."

Following news of her appointment in February, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that Dick had "the exceptional qualities necessary to meet the challenges of leading the Metropolitan Police Service."

London mayor Sadiq Khan, meanwhile, has praised Dick's "distinguished career, her experience and ability." The mayor said her appointment as the Met's first female commissioner marked a "historic day for London and a proud day for me as mayor".

Cressida Dick has been working in Metropolitan Police for more than 30 years. Recently, a graduate of Oxford University held a position in the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office.