Schools closed in Rome today

Schools in Italian capital was closed on October 31.

mayor of the city Virginia Raggi decided.

“Rome city administration conducts inspection of buildings of all educational institutions to assess damages of earthquake”, V.Raggi posted on Facebook.

According to information number of structures including historical buildings were damaged as a result of natural disaster. The city government closed even metro for a short period which was reopened later.