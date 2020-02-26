 Top

School in Vienna evacuated due to suspected coronavirus

School in Vienna evacuated due to suspected coronavirus

Authorities evacuated a school in the Austrian capital Vienna because of a suspected coronavirus case, Report informs, citing TASS.

According to the information, the incident occurred in the district of Josefstadt. A school teacher, who has recently visited Italy, is suspected of having contracted the coronavirus. The day before, Austria confirmed the first two cases of the disease. The infected are an Italian couple, who live in Innsbruck (Federal state of Tyrol) and who have recently spent a vacation in their home country.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!