School in Vienna evacuated due to suspected coronavirus

Authorities evacuated a school in the Austrian capital Vienna because of a suspected coronavirus case, Report informs, citing TASS.

According to the information, the incident occurred in the district of Josefstadt. A school teacher, who has recently visited Italy, is suspected of having contracted the coronavirus. The day before, Austria confirmed the first two cases of the disease. The infected are an Italian couple, who live in Innsbruck (Federal state of Tyrol) and who have recently spent a vacation in their home country.