​Schlumberger will pay a record fine for violating US sanctions against Iran and Sudan

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ The largest oil services company Schlumberger will pay 232,7 million for violating US sanctions against Iran and Sudan, Report informs citing The Wall Street Journal.

For the termination of the criminal case Schlumberger will pay 155,1 million dollars. In addition, the company will give the US government 77,6 million dollars of illegal income.

It is the largest fine for violation of US sanctions.

US authorities claim that the Texas-based department of Schlumberger company illegally supplied drilling equipment to Iran and Sudan in 2004 - 2010.