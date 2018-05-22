Saudia plane with landing gear failure makes emergency landing in Jeddah-VIDEO

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ A Dhaka-bound Saudi Arabian Airlines flight, which was travelling from Madinah to Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, was diverted to Jeddah after suffering a malfunction of the nose landing gear, Report informs citing the foreign media.

The Airbus A330-200 made an emergency landing at Jeddah's King Abdulaziz Airport with the nose gear retracted.

The aircraft had circled over Jeddah for several hours and was forced to make two low passes, before it was allowed to land at around 10pm. local time (1900 GMT).

The plane suffered considerable damage, but passengers were evacuated via emergency slides and no injuries have been reported so far.

There were 141 passengers and ten crew members on board.