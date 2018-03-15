Saudi women allowed to join civil defence

© AP Photo / Khalid Mohammed

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia women allowed to join civil defence.

Report informs referring to the Gulf News.

In January, they were allowed to join the General Directorate for Passports and in February, they gained the right to become soldiers. Now in March, Saudi women are being allowed to join the kingdom’s civil defence force.

Deputy Director General of Civil Defence for Safety Affairs Abdul Rahman Al Hussaini said there have been several meetings with the civil service ministry to recruit women as safety officials in the Civil Defence and in the public sector.