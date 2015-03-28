Saudi warships evacuate diplomats

Baku.28 March.REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia has evacuated dozens of its own and foreign diplomats from Yemen's southern city of Aden.

Report informs citing foreign media, the move comes after a third night of airstrikes by a Saudi-led coalition failed to halt the advance of Houthi rebels towards the city.

Yemen President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi fled from Aden to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as rebels closed in.

On Saturday he will address an Arab League summit focused on the crisis in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

A possible ground offensive against the Houthis is expected to be on the agenda.

The Houthis are backed by Saudi Arabia's regional rival, Iran.

Saudi state TV reported on Saturday that overnight: "The Saudi Royal Navy implemented an operation called Tornado to evacuate dozens of diplomats, including Saudis, from Aden."

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait relocated their embassies to Aden last month after Houthi rebel forces overran the capital Sanaa.