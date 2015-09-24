Mecca: Saudi Hajj stampede kills 717 - PHOTO- UPDATED

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 717 pilgrims were killed on Thursday in a stampede at Mina, outside the Muslim holy city of Mecca, where some two million people are performing the annual Haj pilgrimage, Report informs referring to Reuters, Saudi authorities said.

At least 805 others were injured in the crush, which occurred when two large groups of pilgrims arrived together at a crossroads on Street 204 at the camp city at Mina, a few kilometers east of Mecca.

Saudi news source Al Arabiya, citing Saudi Civil Defence reported that the situation has been brought under control. The number of casaulities could increase.

It is situated 5 kilometers to the east of the Holy city of Mecca, and stands on the road from Mecca's city center to the Hill of Arafat.

In recent days there has been a spat of incidents in Mecca, where over 2 million Muslim pilimgrims have gathered for the annual haj pilgrimage.

On Wednesday, (23 September), over 200 piligrims got trapped inside a train after its door malfunctioned. The pilgrims were trapped inside for over 30 minutes, over a dozen haj pilgrims fainted before they were rescued.