Saudi Foreign Minister: Those involved in murder of Khashoggi will be judged in Saudi Arabia

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Those involved in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi will be brought to trial in Saudi Arabia.

Report informs citing the TASS, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said at a joint press conference with Bahraini counterpart Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa in Manama.

"The Khashoggi case turned into a hysteria, time is needed for investigation, and the facts are revealed as it goes. We will bring to justice those responsible for his murder ensure such experiences do not happen again. Anyone involved in this case will be judged in Saudi Arabia”, - Saudi minister said.

In addition, as noted by Al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia considers Turkey a "friendly country".

“We have good business and investment relations with it,” he added.