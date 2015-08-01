Saudi Embassy is in contact with British crash investigators to ensure speedy handover of bodies for funerals

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ A plane Embraer Phenom 300 that crashed in Hampshire killing four people is believed to have belonged to Osama Bin Laden's family, Report informs citing foreign media.

The Saudi Arabia-registered Embraer Phenom 300 private jet crashed at Blackbushe Airport, Yateley, on Friday.

The Saudi embassy in the UK has issued a statement offering condolences to the family, without confirming the identities of those killed.

In a statement on Twitter, Saudi Ambassador Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf Al Saud, offered condolences to the Bin Laden family. The embassy stated, it was in contact with British crash investigators, Report informs.

The statement said: "His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf Al Saud has paid his condolences to the family and relatives of Mohammed bin Laden at Blackbushe airport in Britain for the great loss they have suffered as a result of the crash of the plane that was carrying the family."

The embassy added that it was working with the British authorities to ensure the speedy handover of the bodies for funerals and burials in Saudi Arabia.