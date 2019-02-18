Saudi Crown Prince discusses defense cooperation with Pakistan Army Chief

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman met the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad today as part of his engagements in Pakistan during the two-day state visit, Report informs citing the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency.

During the meeting, they discussed the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the fields of defense.

Later the Saudi Crown Prince arrived at the President House in the traditional presidential chariot along with Prime Minister Imran Khan, wherein President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan’s Highest Civil Award Nishan-e-Pakistan on him at an Investiture Ceremony.

The Ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chairman Senator Sadiq Sanjrani, the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mehmood Hayat, three Services Chiefs, and Federal Cabinet Members.

Separately, the Saudi Crown Prince also held a meeting with a delegation of Senators and Members of National Assembly led by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

The parliamentary delegation discussed issues pertaining to the promotion of bilateral parliamentary contacts between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia with the Crown Prince.