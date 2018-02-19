Saudi Arabian women allowed to engage in business without husband's consent

© Russia Now

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Women in Saudi Arabia can now establish and hold their own business without consent of their husbands or male relatives.

Report informs citing foreign media, said the sources in the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Trade and Investments.

A few days ago women in the country got the right to work as investigators and beginning from June women are allowed to drive bikes and trucks.

A tendency to enlarge women's rights in Saudi Arabia is a result of the reformist policy of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman Al-Saud.