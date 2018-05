Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey and Saudi Arabia has agreed to boost economic relations and intensify the investments during the official visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh, which plans to invest 613 billion dollars, is expected to cooperate with Turkish companies in the next 5 years, Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency.