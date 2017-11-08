Saudi Arabia to confiscate $ 800 bln from princes accused of corruption

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia government plans to confiscate $ 800 billion and other assets from princes, ministers and other officials arrested over corruption charge.

Report informs referring to the Wall Street Journal.

It was reported that majority of assets of arrested individuals is kept in foreign banks. The newspaper claims that some part of assets even may overcome the financial problems in the country.

Saudi Central Bank has already frozen bank accounts of suspects.

The article says that as part of anti-corruption operation over 60 princes, high-ranking officials and businessmen were arrested.

Saudi Arabia government said they will freeze the bank accounts of companies owned by arrested individuals.