Saudi Arabia posts record $98 billion deficit in 2015

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia posted a record $98 billion budget deficit in 2015 due to the sharp fall in oil prices, Report informs referring to the AFP, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Revenues were estimated at 608 billion riyals ($162 billion), well below projections and 2014 income, while spending came in at 975 billion riyals ($260 billion), ministry officials announced at a press conference in Riyadh.