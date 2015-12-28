 Top
    Close photo mode

    Saudi Arabia posts record $98 billion deficit in 2015

    Revenues were estimated at $162 billion, well below projections and 2014 income, while spending came in at $260 billion

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia posted a record $98 billion budget deficit in 2015 due to the sharp fall in oil prices, Report informs referring to the AFP, the finance ministry said on Monday.

    Revenues were estimated at 608 billion riyals ($162 billion), well below projections and 2014 income, while spending came in at 975 billion riyals ($260 billion), ministry officials announced at a press conference in Riyadh.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi