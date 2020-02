Saudi Arabia: King's cousin dies

The funeral prayer will be performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh

21 January, 2020 15:44

The Saudi Royal Court announced on Tuesday the passing away of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Saud. Report informs citing TASS that the funeral prayer will be performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh following Asr (afternoon) prayer today, Tuesday.

