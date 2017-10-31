Saudi Arabia intends to start industrial uranium mining

© РИА Новости / Сергей Гунеев

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia intends to start industrial production of uranium. Report informs citing the Israeli media head of the Saudi government agency tasked with the nuclear plans, the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE) Hashim bin Abdullah Yamani said.

This step is designed to promote self-sufficiency in the energy sector.

Saudi Arabia intends to develop nuclear power in order to diversify the industry. Alternative sources of energy are also developing. This is stated in the plan "Saudi Arabia-2030" initiated by Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In 2018, an agreement on the construction of two nuclear reactors on the territory of the Kingdom has to be concluded. The United States, Russia, South Korea, China, France and Japan are among the partners.