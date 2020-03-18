Saudi Arabia eyes to convene virtual G20 summit over coronavirus

The Middle East is shutting down as the novel coronavirus accelerates its spread across a part of the world where war, famine, financial collapse, and political unrest threaten to compound the impact of the disease.

As the numbers climb around the region, governments are starting to act, upending life in a part of the world that has historically served as a crossroads of religion, trade, and travel.

Saudi Arabia plans to convene a virtual summit next week, bringing together the leaders from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) to address the coronavirus pandemic, Report informs referring to Aljazeera.

The Kingdom also takes more drastic measures to contain the spread of the illness within its territory.

Early on March 18, the country announced that mosques would no longer be open for the customary five daily prayers or Friday congregations, following the death of at least 171 coronavirus patients.

It also suspended work in the private sector - except health and food services - for 15 days.

The extraordinary virtual leaders’ summit next week will "put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy."

The US-allied Gulf states have registered more than 1,000 cases. Many linked to travel to neighboring Iran, an epicenter for the outbreak in the Middle East.

The outbreak in China’s Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 7,170. Over 182,725 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 79,880 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.