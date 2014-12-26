Saudi Arabia declared 2015 budget due to oil price of 80 dollars

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia authorities have set the oil price of 80 dollars per barrel in the country's budget for 2015 adopted on the eve, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

103 dollars per barrel price laid on the budget of 2014, the proceeds of which by 89% dependent on oil.

On FridayFutures Prices for Crude Oil Brent in London rose to 60.50 US dollars. Futures prices for WTI Crude Oil in New York rose to 56.12.

Earlier it was reported that Saudi Arabia has adopted the state budget for the next year with a record deficit of 38.6 bln dollars.

The deficit is caused by a sharp drop in oil prices.