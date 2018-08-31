Saudi Arabia confirms intention to turn Qatar into an island

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ / Saudi Arabia confirmed its intention to dig a channel in the Persian Gulf that will isolate Qatar from the mainland and actually turn it into an island.

Report informs citing the TASS, it is said in the message of the adviser to the Royal office in the rank of Minister Saud al-Qahtani, posted on his official Twitter page.

"As a citizen of the Kingdom, I look forward to hearing more about the progress of the canal project. This is the greatest historical project that will change the geography of the region," he wrote.

Notably, in mid-June, Saudi Arabia announced a tender for the construction of a canal worth about $ 746 million and a length of 60 km in the East of the country. It is expected that the winner will be selected in September. The channel will be laid at a distance of 1-5 km from the official border with Qatar.

The remaining land plot is planned to be given to the needs of the Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia and border guards to ensure security.