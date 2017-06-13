Saudi Arabia and UAE mitigated air blockade of Qatar

© Ria.ru

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Authorities of the UAE have allowed airlines from third countries to use their airspace and airports for flights to and from Qatar. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, this is stated in the statement of the Civil Aviation Administration of the UAE, published by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Earlier, a number of Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, closed their airspace to all international flights to and from Qatar.

The ban "does not apply to airlines and aircraft not registered in the UAE and Qatar and wanting to cross the country's airspace, heading to and from Qatar."

A similar decision was made by the Civil Aviation Authority of Saudi Arabia.

Also, according to the new changes, private and charter flights, except those that are made by Qatari aviation, can enter the airspace of the UAE en route to and from Qatar, If the preliminary permission is received in not less than 24 hours. To do this, it is necessary to provide full information about the flight, including the names of passengers and the nature of the goods.

Notably, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations with Doha on June 5 and stopped all communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs.

Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar. Senegal, Niger and Chad announced the withdrawal of ambassadors.