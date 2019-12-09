Finnish minister to become world’s youngest PM

Sanna Marin is to become the world's youngest prime minister at the age of 34 - and will head a women-led coalition government in Finland, Report informs citing the Russian press.

She will be the youngest head of government in the world.

The transportation minister was picked by her Social Democratic party to take charge after PM Antti Rinne quit.

She will lead a centre-left coalition of five parties, all headed by women.

Prior to Marin's election, the youngest Prime Minister was Oleksiy Honcharuk from Ukraine.