Saakashvili plans to hold a march in Kyiv centre

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former president of Georgia and ex-governor of Odessa Oblast of Ukraine, Mikheil Saakashvili aims to hold the first march this year in Kyiv center on February 4.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

Yesterday, court of appeal of Kyiv made a decision to put Saakashvili under house arrest at nighttime from 22.00 pm to 07.00 am. He will serve his sentence in his rented apartment in Kyiv center on the Kostelnaya street 7.

“On February 4, we will get together in Kyiv at 12.00. Perhaps, traditionally we will march from Shevchenko park then there will be huge assembly on the square,” Saakashvili told Ukrainaina TV channel NewsOne.

He said will ‘efficiently’ use his sentence under house arrest. “I am thinking to organize in the apartment I rent in Kyiv something like tv studio,” said the politician.