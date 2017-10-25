Saakashvili gets documents depriving his Ukrainian citizenship

© AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Former president of Georgia, ex-governor of Odessa district Mikheil Saakashvili stated that he received documents from administration of president about deprivation of his Ukrainian citizenship and he intends to appeal the decision soon, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

“Today or tomorrow I will go to court because after all we received documents from administration of president and we will appeal the decision on deprivation of my citizenship” Saakashvili told reporters.

Earlier Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko deprived Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship. The president’s administration explained it with that Saakashvilli provided incorrect information at the time of receiving the citizenship.

Saakashvilli striped of Ukrainian citizenship entered Ukrainian territory with the help of his supporters on September 10. Saakashvilli broke through the cordon of border guards and law enforcements on Shehyni checkpoint on border with Poland. Proceedings on five articles intimated against him. Mostyska district court of Lviv found Saakashvilli guilty in illegal border crossing and issued a fine of about $ 130.