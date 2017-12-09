Saakashvili calls his supporters to protests from prison

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Arrested former governer of Odessa oblast and ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili called his supporters to go to a protests on Sunday on December 10.

Report informs referring to the Ukrainskiaya Pravda, says the statement published by his attorney Ruslan Chornolutsky.

“Dishonest authority arrested me on the false charge,” said Saakashvili. He said that “in such a way they want to frighten” the activists.

“Don’t be afraid anything, bravely take part in a peaceful Sunday protest ‘For impeachment’” said the politician.