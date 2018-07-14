Ryanair flight makes emergency landing, 30 passengers injured

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ A Ryanair flight bound for Croatia has landed at a western German airport after experiencing technical difficulties. Some 30 passengers from the flight have been taken to the hospital with earaches and headaches. Report informs citing the TASS, dpa agency reported.

A Ryanair flight from Dublin to the Croatian city of Zadar had to make an emergency landing at Frankfurt-Hahn airport in western Germany due to technical problems on Friday, German police said.

Flight FR7312 landed at Frankfurt-Hahn airport in the small municipality of Hahn at around 11:30 p.m. Friday evening, a spokesman for the Federal Police told DW.

"There was a technical problem and the air pressure went down, so the pilot had to take the aircraft down in Hahn," the spokesman said, adding that the exact cause of the emergency landing was unclear.