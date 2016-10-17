 Top
    Close photo mode

    Rwanda's last king Kigeli V dies

    Monarch went into exile in 1960 after clashing with the Belgian colonial power

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The last king of Rwanda, Kigeli V, died early Sunday, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti his official website said. He was 81.

    Born Jean-Baptiste Ndahindurwa in Kamembe, the monarch went into exile in 1960 after clashing with the Belgian colonial power.

    In 1961, the monarchy was abolished.

    Kigeli V lived in exile in several African countries before settling in the suburbs of Washington, DC, in 1992.

    While in the United States, he led the King Kigeli V Foundation to aid Rwandan refugees.

    Details of his death were not immediately known.

    A 2013 profile of the ex-monarch in the Washingtonian magazine, found him living in subsidised housing, on food stamps and donations, in Oakton, Virginia, happy to hand out chocolates to neighbours’ children.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi